Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $10.49 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $906,602.70 and $7,202.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $10.49 or 0.00018335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

