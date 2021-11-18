Keith Brian Alexander Sells 90,000 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $930,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $992,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

