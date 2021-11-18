Ken V. Garcia Purchases 15,984 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

