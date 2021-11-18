KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend payment by 94.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,342. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

