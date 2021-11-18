Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Up 104.5% in October

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

KVSA remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,796. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

