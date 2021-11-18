Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

