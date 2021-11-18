Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 366,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KMI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 106,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,505,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

