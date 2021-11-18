Kingfisher’s (KGF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.70. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

