KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 34,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.