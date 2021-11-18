KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 34,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
