KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $419.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.04 and a 200 day moving average of $334.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $236.01 and a 12-month high of $424.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

