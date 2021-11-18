Klaytn Price Down 2.4% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $180.70 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.66 or 0.99926508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.53 or 0.06965338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,724,567,248 coins and its circulating supply is 2,523,666,040 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

