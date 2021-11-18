Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

