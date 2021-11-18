KnoxFS (New) Market Capitalization Tops $465,455.15 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 162.7% higher against the dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a total market capitalization of $465,455.15 and approximately $131.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.04 or 0.07143943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.93 or 1.00028211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 460,209 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading

