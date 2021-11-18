Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $131.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 175,118 shares of company stock worth $16,592,469 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $2,207,583. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,885. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

