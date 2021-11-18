Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.
Shares of KOP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 183,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,520. The firm has a market cap of $704.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koppers by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Koppers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
