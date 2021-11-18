Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 183,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,520. The firm has a market cap of $704.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koppers by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Koppers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

