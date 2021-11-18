KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,906 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,167,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $28.68 on Thursday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

