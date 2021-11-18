Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kraton by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kraton by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.19. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KRA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.