Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.78. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 5,094 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,636,827 shares of company stock valued at $25,768,290.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.