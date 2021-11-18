Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

ETR KRN opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -292.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of €88.49 and a 200 day moving average of €83.20. Krones has a 1 year low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($117.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

