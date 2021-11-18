Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

