Kwikswap Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $463,499.13 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $463,499.13 and approximately $26,933.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003396 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

