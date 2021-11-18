Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,039,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,206,000 after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of EW stock opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

