Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $630.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $584.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

