Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 4,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

