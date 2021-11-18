Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the October 14th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $62,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTRX. Craig Hallum began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of LTRX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,403. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

