Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

LSDAF stock opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.