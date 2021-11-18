Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Raises Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,638. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

