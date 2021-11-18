Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 268 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:D traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.