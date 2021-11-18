Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 9,301 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 5.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Partners Value Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 10,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,213. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.