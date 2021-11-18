Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lazard by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Lazard by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 290,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

