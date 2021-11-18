Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $49.11

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.11, but opened at $53.00. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 2,834 shares trading hands.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of -0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 116.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $29,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 160.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.