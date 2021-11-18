Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Leidos worth $53,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.