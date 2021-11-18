Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,840,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

