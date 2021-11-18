LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $178.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.91.
LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
LHC Group stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.22. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
