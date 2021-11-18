LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $178.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.91.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LHC Group stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.22. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

