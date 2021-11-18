Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 171,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,320,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.