Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

