Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. trimmed its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.13% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

