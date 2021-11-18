LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of LifeMD worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $11,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $49,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,097 shares of company stock worth $378,497. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LFMD stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

