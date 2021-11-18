LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSIXF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

