Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Sells $362,385.67 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total value of $362,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.04. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.66. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.02 and a 1-year high of $332.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

