Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$104.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

TSE:L traded up C$0.96 on Thursday, hitting C$98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 360,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$99.34. The stock has a market cap of C$33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

