Locus Chain One Day Volume Reaches $255,946.00 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $31.76 million and $255,946.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

