LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

LMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.85. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

