Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

