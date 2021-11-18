Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.95.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

