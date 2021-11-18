Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,099,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

