LPL Financial LLC Buys 914 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRLP opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. Sprague Resources LP has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.54%.

In related news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SRLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

