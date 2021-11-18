LPL Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 173.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $13,326,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.