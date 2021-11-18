LPL Financial LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($45.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

