LPL Financial LLC Invests $316,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

